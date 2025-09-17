Rebecca Clary Sells 5,359 Shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $159,430.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,889.75. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globalstar Trading Up 3.0%

Globalstar stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,093.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 742,271 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,330,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 370,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 287,163 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Globalstar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Globalstar currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

