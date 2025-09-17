Realty Income Corporation $O Holdings Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

