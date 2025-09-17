Range Financial Group LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Performant Healthcare, Inc. $PHLT

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $248,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performant Healthcare alerts:

Performant Healthcare Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Performant Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHLT shares. Craig Hallum lowered Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Performant Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered Performant Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Performant Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performant Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHLT

Performant Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.