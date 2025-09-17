Range Financial Group LLC Sells 27,862 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 156,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

