Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

