Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE YUM opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

