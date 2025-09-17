Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.62. The stock has a market cap of $369.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

