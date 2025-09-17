Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4%

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.