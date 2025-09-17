Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $305.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.31. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.02 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.