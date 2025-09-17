Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 545,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average of $232.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

