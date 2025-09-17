Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $378.31 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.