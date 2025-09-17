QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.