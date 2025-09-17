Q4 EPS Estimates for AESI Lowered by Capital One Financial

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Atlas Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AESI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,065,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.