Q3 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Lowered by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,317,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,080,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,697,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,852 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

