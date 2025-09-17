Q1 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA Issued By Zacks Research

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Altice USA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 251.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

