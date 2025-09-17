Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 7,130 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPST opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

