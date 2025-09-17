Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after acquiring an additional 662,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,400,190 shares in the company, valued at $280,066,003.80. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,871 shares of company stock worth $22,604,086 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Down 1.3%

JBL opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.05 and a 12 month high of $232.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

