Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.