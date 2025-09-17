Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VXF stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.