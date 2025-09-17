Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

