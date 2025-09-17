Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Primo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands -1.20% 9.64% 2.91% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $5.15 billion 1.64 -$16.40 million ($0.11) -205.73 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Primo Brands and Blue Gem Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Gem Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primo Brands and Blue Gem Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 1 2 9 0 2.67 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00

Primo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $36.18, indicating a potential upside of 59.88%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Volatility and Risk

Primo Brands has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

