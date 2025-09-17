Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,264 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF $IBDQ

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDQ opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

