Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

