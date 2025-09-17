Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Novartis AG $NVS

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

