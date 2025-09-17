Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 4.6% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 469,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

