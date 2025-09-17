Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 908 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 902 ($12.31), with a volume of 274806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876 ($11.96).

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 781.05. The firm has a market cap of £544.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

