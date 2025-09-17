Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLNGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 908 ($12.39) and last traded at GBX 902 ($12.31), with a volume of 274806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876 ($11.96).

Pollen Street Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 781.05. The firm has a market cap of £544.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pollen Street Group

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

Featured Articles

