Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:NOW opened at $932.28 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $923.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $922.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

