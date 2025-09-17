PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Sold by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 360,607 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 91,364 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 313,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

