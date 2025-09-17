Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PPC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.