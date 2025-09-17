Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Position Cut by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.3% of Balefire LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

