Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Head-To-Head Survey

Pharming Group and Mersana Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharming Group and Mersana Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Pharming Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 685.02%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Pharming Group has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and Mersana Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $297.20 million 3.20 -$11.84 million ($0.13) -106.92 Mersana Therapeutics $40.50 million 0.89 -$69.19 million ($14.62) -0.49

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mersana Therapeutics. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mersana Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -2.19% -3.31% -1.78% Mersana Therapeutics -212.94% -990.16% -54.85%

Summary

Pharming Group beats Mersana Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Ares Trading S.A., Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

