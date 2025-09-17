Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 13.2%

PPIH stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 55.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1,730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.