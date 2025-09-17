Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -9.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.3%
PEB opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.