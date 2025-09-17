Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -9.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.3%

PEB opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

