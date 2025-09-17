Parcl (PRCL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.47 Million

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Parcl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $6.93 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parcl has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116,781.08 or 1.00367850 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116,033.51 or 0.99725350 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00349231 BTC.

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.08378324 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,961,228.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

