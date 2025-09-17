Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9%

PM stock opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

