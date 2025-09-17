Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5%

ORCL opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $871.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,924 shares of company stock worth $16,971,612. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

