OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.8125.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $194,488.80. Following the sale, the director owned 44,215 shares in the company, valued at $773,320.35. The trade was a 20.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 4.6%

OPRX opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.20.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

See Also

