NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $13,329,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total transaction of $13,329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,098,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,813,321,605.52. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $12,728,250.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $12,801,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,084,500.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $13,705,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.