Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Position Boosted by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $255.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

