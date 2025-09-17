Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.12 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.77 ($0.05), with a volume of 79,148 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4 price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
