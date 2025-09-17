Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.12 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.77 ($0.05), with a volume of 79,148 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4 price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 7.6%

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.49. The company has a market cap of £6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.35.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.