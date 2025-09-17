NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.07 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 146.60 ($2.00). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.95), with a volume of 916,996 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCC Group

NCC Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.07. The company has a market capitalization of £441.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,802.50 and a beta of 0.77.

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 EPS for the current year.

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.