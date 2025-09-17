National Bank Financial Estimates Open Text FY2027 Earnings

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Open Text in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Open Text’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Open Text has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $38.08.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 39.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

