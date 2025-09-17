National Bank Financial Estimates Open Text FY2027 Earnings

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Open Text in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Open Text’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Open Text has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $38.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 39.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
