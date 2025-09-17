Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD is Reinhart Partners LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 215,727 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $107,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 182,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 81.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,265,256.53. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $10,351,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,587,843.60. This represents a 54.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE MOD opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.54. Modine Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.