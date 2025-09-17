MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 422.01 ($5.76) and traded as low as GBX 345.35 ($4.71). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.97), with a volume of 370,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.01.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 earnings per share for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicola Bruce bought 2,721 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £10,067.70. Insiders bought a total of 2,943 shares of company stock worth $1,086,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

