Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $13.31 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 237,987 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE KKR opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

