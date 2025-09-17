Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 6,381 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.