Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,465,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 159,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33.

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

