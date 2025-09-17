MetLife, Inc. $MET Stock Position Lifted by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 176.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

MetLife stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

