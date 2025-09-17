MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stake in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TRP opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. TC Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.6148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.