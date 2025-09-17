MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 87.3% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.6% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $477.05 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

